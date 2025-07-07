Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we hear calls for the protection of the historic Old Town bridge in Letterkenny – we also chat to Fr Brian O’Fearraigh as plans move forward for the redevelopment of St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, it was destroyed by fire earlier this year:

The Journal’s Maria Delaney discusses how Letterkennyy University Hospital faired in an investigation into cancer treatment times and then we are joined in studio by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín:

Brenden Devenney talks GAA and the DL Debate and we chat to author Charlie Boyle about his book ‘The Future is Human’: