The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we hear calls for the protection of the historic Old Town bridge in Letterkenny – we also chat to Fr Brian O’Fearraigh as plans move forward for the redevelopment of St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, it was destroyed by fire earlier this year:

The Journal’s Maria Delaney discusses how Letterkennyy University Hospital faired in an investigation into cancer treatment times and then we are joined in studio by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín:

Brenden Devenney talks GAA and the DL Debate and we chat to author Charlie Boyle about his book ‘The Future is Human’:

waterworld2
News

Waterworld Bundoran to reopen next week

7 July 2025
504380942_1188365983329671_7874693596322372513_n
News

£64,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

7 July 2025
st eugenes cathedral
News, Top Stories

Clerical Changes announced for Raphoe Diocese

7 July 2025
Funeral Mass
News, Audio, Top Stories

The pain of this tragedy will be felt across Donegal – Fr McLaughlin

7 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 July 2025
mary lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou McDonald doesn’t rule out running for President

7 July 2025

