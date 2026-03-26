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Latest daft.ie report shows average house prices in Donegal are slightly down

The average list price for houses rose by 3.7% in the year to March 2026, the slowest rate of increase since late 2023.

Nationally, the average price of a three-bed semi-detached home in the first quarter of 2026 was €435,000.

According to the daft.ie report, three bedroom semi-detached homes in Donegal cost an average of €271,000 in the year to this month, up 5.8% year on year.

The average price of a four-bedroom detached house in Donegal the first quarter of 2026 was €358,000.

Overall, the report says prices in the county are down 2.2% on a year ago.

Over the 12 months, the median price of a new home in Donegal was €190,000.

 

 

The average price of three-bedroom semi-detached house in the year to March was €252,000 in Connacht-Ulster, excluding Galway city, with list prices on average 8.2% higher than a year previously.

 

 

The latest figures point to an increasingly uneven housing market, where list prices rose by just 0.7% year-on-year. By contrast, inflation remains higher outside the main cities, from 5% in Leinster to 8% in Connacht-Ulster, reflecting more acute supply constraints.

You can access the full report HERE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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