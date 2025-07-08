Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 8th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 8th:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 8th

8 July 2025
News, Top Stories

HSE announces appointment of a permanent GP for Lettermacaward

8 July 2025
News, Audio

Local co-ordinators appointed to lead dedicated Deer Management Unit in Donegal

8 July 2025
News, Top Stories

MD told Residents Associations could be liable for damage caused by falling trees

8 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Chronic traffic congestion causing poor air quality in the Twin Towns’ – Cllr McGowan

8 July 2025
News, Audio

Protest being held outside Leinster House against plans to revert student fees to €3,000

8 July 2025

