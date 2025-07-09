Business Matters, Ep 252 – The Mulroy Drive initiative with Paddy Logue



In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore finds out more about a tourism initiative which is helping a lot of businesses in the Mulroy Bay area – essentially an area north of Letterkenny taking in the likes of Cranford, Downings, Milford, Carrigart, Kerrykeel and Fanad.

He’s been talking with Paddy Logue, chair of the Mulroy Drive Tourism Group. In addition to producing a booklet about the idea, they have now developed a very user friendly and informative website – and it shows that there is an awful lot going on the area.

Tourism is very important in the area, and a major employer. The feedback has been very positive and he points out that for small enterprises this is a way to get their name out there.