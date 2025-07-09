Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 252 – The Mulroy Drive initiative with Paddy Logue


In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore finds out more about a tourism initiative which is helping a lot of businesses in the Mulroy Bay area – essentially an area north of Letterkenny taking in the likes of Cranford, Downings, Milford, Carrigart, Kerrykeel and Fanad.

He’s been talking with Paddy Logue, chair of the Mulroy Drive Tourism Group. In addition to producing a booklet about the idea, they have now developed a very user friendly and informative website – and it shows that there is an awful lot going on the area.

Tourism is very important in the area, and a major employer.  The feedback has been very positive and he points out that for small enterprises this is a way to get their name out there.

IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025
Advertisement

