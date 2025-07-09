Donegal GAA clubs face ticket shortage ahead of Sunday’s semi final

Donegal GAA have been short changed in their order for match tickets ahead Sunday’s All Ireland semi final against Meath.

Members who ordered their tickets through their club in the county are not guaranteed tickets for the game however you could have bought tickets through Ticketmaster that included prime locations at Croke Park.

Chairperson of the Donegal GAA County Board Mary Coughlan told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine ’til Noon show that an allocation of 3,000 was made, while the demand is over 7,000: