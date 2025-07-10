Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
20 months on, Donegal groups are still awaiting €3m Children’s Disability Services Grant

A Donegal Deputy has hit out as, 20 months on, €3 million announced for Donegal under the Children’s Disability Services Grant scheme has still yet to be paid out.

The funding was announced with great fanfare in Letterkenny in October 2023, and it led to Denise McGahern expressing how she felt her son was used as a prop by Government during a photo opportunity at the event.

A total of four organisations in Donegal were promised funding.

The Tanaiste said today that he has been in conversation with the HSE on the matter.

Simon Harris also proposed a meeting with Donegal Oireachtas members to discuss the funding impasse.

Deputy Pearse Doherty, however, says that is not good enough:

