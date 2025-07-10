Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Arranmore RNLI respond to two medical evacuations in two days

Arranmore RNLI has responded to two medical evacuations in as many days this week.

The volunteer crew were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard on July 8th and 9th.

On Tuesday, at 3.45pm the lifeboat transferred a patient from the island ambulance to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for assessment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Meanwhile on Thursday, having returned from a two hour crew training exercise at 8pm the crew were again requested by the Coast Guard to transfer a patient from Arranmore to Burtonport.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cannabis find photo 1 (Ardmore)
News

120 cannabis plants seized in Derry

10 July 2025
Arranmore RNLI
News

Arranmore RNLI respond to two medical evacuations in two days

10 July 2025
Pearse Dail
News, Audio

20 months on, Donegal groups are still awaiting €3m Children’s Disability Services Grant

10 July 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tusla seeks to recruit more foster carers as figures show 218 children were in foster care in Donegal last year

10 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Cannabis find photo 1 (Ardmore)
News

120 cannabis plants seized in Derry

10 July 2025
Arranmore RNLI
News

Arranmore RNLI respond to two medical evacuations in two days

10 July 2025
Pearse Dail
News, Audio

20 months on, Donegal groups are still awaiting €3m Children’s Disability Services Grant

10 July 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tusla seeks to recruit more foster carers as figures show 218 children were in foster care in Donegal last year

10 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 July 2025
St Bernadette's Special School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Principal of St Bernadette’s School tells Oireachtas Committee redesignation would be a disaster

10 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube