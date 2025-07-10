Arranmore RNLI respond to two medical evacuations in two days

Arranmore RNLI has responded to two medical evacuations in as many days this week.

The volunteer crew were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard on July 8th and 9th.

On Tuesday, at 3.45pm the lifeboat transferred a patient from the island ambulance to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for assessment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Meanwhile on Thursday, having returned from a two hour crew training exercise at 8pm the crew were again requested by the Coast Guard to transfer a patient from Arranmore to Burtonport.