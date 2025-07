Donegal County Council is calling on the Garda Commissioner to approve the Community CCTV system in Letterkenny as quickly as possible.

The issue was raised by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, who again said he’s anxious to see improved coverage in the vicinity of the Polestar Roundabout.

It was also noted that the new Community Safety Partnership should be coming on stream in the next few months.

Cllr Devine says the expansion of CCTV coverage in Letterkenny needs to be progressed quickly: