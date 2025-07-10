Derry City’s Pat Hoban join’s Glentoran

Derry City FC have confirmed that Pat Hoban has left the club and joined NIFL Premiership side Glentoran on a permanent contract.

The 33-year old arrived at the Brandywell at the start of last season and finished the year as the club’s top goalscorer with 15 goals in 37 appearances.

A hamstring injury limited his involvement in the latter stages of last season, and this year has seen him make just eight appearances for the Candystripes

All at the club would like to thank Pat for his efforts here and wish him every success at the Oval.