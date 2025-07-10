Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry GAA begin hunt to replace Paddy Tally

Derry GAA have confirmed Paddy Tally has stepped down from his position as senior football manager following the conclusion of the 2025 inter-county season.

The Oak League County failed to win a game in 2025, and they were relegated to Division Two of the League.

The Tyrone native took over ahead of this season, following the departure of Mickey Harte.

An announcement on a replacement Derry senior football manager will be made in due course.

In a statement released by Derry GAA, they said:

“Paddy brought integrity and energy to the role along with a deep commitment to the players and the county. His efforts to develop the squad, build a strong team environment, and guide a group of emerging players into senior football are greatly appreciated.”

Paddy Tally said:
“I want to thank my management, backroom and medical team and most importantly the players for their commitment and dedication over the past season. Thank you to Derry County Board and the staff in Owenbeg and Celtic Park for their hospitality and support. I wish the Derry Senior Footballers the best for the future”.

Derry GAA Chairperson, John Keenan thanked Paddy for his service to Derry:
“We are grateful to Paddy, his selectors, and the wider backroom team for the time and dedication they have given to Derry football over the 2025 season. We also acknowledge the sacrifices made by their families in supporting that work. We wish Paddy the very best for the future and thank him sincerely for his contribution to the county.”

 

Uisce Eireann
News

Mains repair works may lead to water outages in Mountcharles

10 July 2025
castlefinn speed
News, Audio

Woman is fifth person to fall on uneven Castlefinn footpath since Christmas

10 July 2025
Building Works
News

PSNI issue appeal after children seen playing on Derry building site

10 July 2025
Sun
News, Audio

Ireland set for a sunny weekend

10 July 2025
