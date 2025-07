On the League of Ireland front this weekend, Finn Harps are in Dublin to take on UCD while Derry City are facing into a derby with Sligo Rovers.

In the weeks Football Talk, Oisin Kelly was joined by former Harps Captain Gavin Cullen who also gave an update of the proposed third tier of the League of Ireland:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Gavin-Cullen-0922-.mp3