The Grand Secretary of the Orange Order says he disapproves of effigies of migrants in a boat – placed on top of a loyalist bonfire in Tyrone.

Most bonfires will be lit on the 11th of July – as part of events leading up to the Twelfth.

But some, including the one in Moygashel are being lit tonight.

Mervyn Gibson from the Orange Order says he doesn’t support the display: