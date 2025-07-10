Greenway needs to be developed from Ballymacool towards Churchill and Gartan – Kelly

Donegal County Council is being urged to work on developing a greenway from Letterkenny out past Conwal and Newmills, to link up with the greenway coming in from Burtonport via Churchill and Gartan.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District that there is huge potential there to develop one of the best greenways in the country.

He stressed the road out from Ballymacool is one of the busiest in Letterkenny in terms of walkers and cyclists, and he believes the demand for a greenway in that area is already well established……