Status yellow high temperature warnings have been issued from Met Eireann for the next two days.

There’s an alert for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary from midday tomorrow – which will run until 6am on Saturday.

That will then be replaced with a similar warning for the entire country which will be in place from midday on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Met Eireann is warning day time temperatures will exceed 27 degrees – while night time lows will stay above 15 degrees.