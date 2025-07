Weather experts say we could reach heatwave status by Sunday if the hot weather continues as expected.

25 degrees Celsius was recorded at the weather station in the Phoenix Park yesterday, with temperatures as high as 30 degrees on the way this weekend.

A zone of high pressure has started stretching towards Ireland from the Azores Islands, bringing with it a fresh wave of heat.

Ireland’s Weather Channel founder Cathal Nolan says cooler conditions will arrive next week after hitting a peak: