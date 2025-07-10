Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
O’Gailin sets new Donegal 3,000m record at Cork City Sports

A number of Finn Valley athletes were in action at the 71st Cork City Sports event on Wednesday evening.

In a very fast men’s 3,000m, Oisin O’Gailin set a time of  7.59.00 – and in doing so he became the first Donegal athlete to post a sub-8 3000m outdoors.  The race was won by Britain’s Henry Mcluckie who set set a Meet Record of 7:36.81 in a very competitive race.

In the women’s 3,000 metres Roisin Flanagan clocked 8:54.34 and was eighth in a race won by Megan Keith of Scotland who broke the 23-year-old meet record previously held by Sonia O’Sullivan.

In the shot putt John Kelly threw 18.23m to finish sixth.

The Cork City Sports International Athletics Meet, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series, delivered an unforgettable evening of elite competition and crowd-pleasing performances at the MTU Arena.

The Men’s 800m also saw a new meet record with Henry Jonas of Britain clocking  1:45.25.

 

