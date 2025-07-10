Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Principal of St Bernadette’s School tells Oireachtas Committee redesignation would be a disaster

The Principal of St Bernadette’s Special School in Letterkenny has told an Oireachtas Committee that it will be a disaster if schools like his are redesignated.

John Haran was one of four principals who addressed the Committee on Education and Youth this morning to express concern at a department suggestion that parents would no longer apply directly to the schools geared towards mild disability, and decisions on who attends are no longer made by the board of management based on medical advice and the parents’ submissions.

The principals said they fear this will pit their schools against schools geared towards more profound disabilities.

John Haran stressed that their schools play a very specific role, and their loss would be a backward step………..

