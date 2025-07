Racist graffiti has appeared overnight in Strabane.

‘Immigrants out’ was painted in red on the wall of a house in the Ballycolman area where a mother and her two children live.

The Strabane Ethnic Community Association has condemned the attack and says such actions are not only despicable but also inhumane.

The group describes the occupants of the house as valued members of the community.

Local Councillor Paul Boggs meanwhile has described the attack as a disgusting hate crime.