The organisers of a GAA trip for Palestinian children say they are devastated to see their visas have been rejected.

GAA Palestine say their applications were turned down by the Irish Immigration Service due to “insufficient documentation”.

47 people from the West Bank, including 33 children, were due to arrive here for the visit next week, and were to make a stop in Donegal.

GAA Palestine Press Officer Gill Waters says they have been left in an impossible position: