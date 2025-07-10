West Donegal Councillor hits out over condition of public toilets in Magheroarty

A West Donegal Councillor says it would be better to shut public toilets than allow them to operate in their current state.

Councillor Denis McGee was speaking after he witnessed a young family with a wheelchair user attempt to use the temporary toilets at Magheroarty without success.

Much concern has been raised over the condition of public toilets across the Glenties Municipal District in recent times, with many found in an unusable condition, and the responsibility for maintaining them falling to local communities.

Donegal County Council says it is working towards a better solution for Magheroarty.

Councillor McGee says what is needed is proper accessible facilities: