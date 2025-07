Two Donegal jockeys were in the winners enclosure on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Oisin Orr had 32/1 double in Carlisle as he won on Jaminez for Lucinda Russell and then obliged again on board Comanche Warrior with just half a length to spare for Richard Fahey.

Luke McAteer was on the 6/1 Slieve Binnian who won in the evening meeting at Leopardstown in a three year old handicap.