Letterkenny Youth Club should be included in Urban Regeneration Plans – McMonagle

Donegal County Council’s Regeneration Team has begun engaging with the Donegal Youth Service as part of what official are calling a capacity testing exercise.

The issue was raised at a municipal district meeting this week, by Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle, who praised the work done by Letterkenny Youth Club at the former Devlin Hall site.

He wants officials to liaise directly with the club, with a view to making its expansion aspirations part of the Urban Regeneration Plan for Lower Main Street.

Cllr Mc Monagle says the youth service is doing very important work, and council needs to support that as much as possible………..

Letterkenny councillors with youth club staff and board members