71 news cars licensed in Donegal last month

There was a 9% increase in the number of new private cars licensed in Donegal last month.
In June, there were 71 new cars licensed, compared to 65 the year before.
According to CSO data, 81% of the vehicles were Volkswagen and 15% were Kia.
