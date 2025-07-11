Derry City and Strabane District Council officially adopts Local Development Plan 2032

Derry City and Strabane District Council has officially adopted the Local Development Plan 2032.

It follows an extensive process involving widespread public and stakeholder engagement.

Each Council across Northern Ireland was tasked with the delivery of a bespoke development plan for their area, in consultation with the local community and reflecting the vision, objectives, growth strategy, and strategic policies for the council area.

The LDP comprises all the Planning policies for the City and District, as well as making sure there is enough land available for the area’s housing, employment and community needs, while protecting important landscape and environmental features.

Following the Independent Examination of the Derry City and Strabane District Council Local Development Plan 2032 – draft Plan Strategy, the Planning Appeal Commission’s report and a Direction from the Department for Infrastructure was issued on 17th December 2024 to Adopt the LDP Plan Strategy, with Modifications, under section 12(1)(b) of the Planning Act 2011.

After the Independent Examination, the PAC found the draft Plan Strategy to be sound, subject to the required amendments and modifications.

The Council says they consider the PAC report and the DfI Direction to be a strong endorsement of the Council’s vision and policies in the Plan.