Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Derry City and Strabane District Council officially adopts Local Development Plan 2032

Derry City and Strabane District Council has officially adopted the Local Development Plan 2032.

It follows an extensive process involving widespread public and stakeholder engagement.

Each Council across Northern Ireland was tasked with the delivery of a bespoke development plan for their area, in consultation with the local community and reflecting the vision, objectives, growth strategy, and strategic policies for the council area.

The LDP comprises all the Planning policies for the City and District, as well as making sure there is enough land available for the area’s housing, employment and community needs, while protecting important landscape and environmental features.

Following the Independent Examination of the Derry City and Strabane District Council Local Development Plan 2032 – draft Plan Strategy, the Planning Appeal Commission’s report and a Direction from the Department for Infrastructure was issued on 17th December 2024 to Adopt the LDP Plan Strategy, with Modifications, under section 12(1)(b) of the Planning Act 2011.

After the Independent Examination, the PAC found the draft Plan Strategy to be sound, subject to the required amendments and modifications.

The Council says they consider the PAC report and the DfI Direction to be a strong endorsement of the Council’s vision and policies in the Plan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

31_beautiful-sunset-over-derry
News

Derry City and Strabane District Council officially adopts Local Development Plan 2032

11 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt collision

11 July 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

11 July 2025
Glen River, Carrick, Co. Donegal
News

Over €41,000 awarded to Glen river for environmental work

11 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

31_beautiful-sunset-over-derry
News

Derry City and Strabane District Council officially adopts Local Development Plan 2032

11 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt collision

11 July 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

11 July 2025
Glen River, Carrick, Co. Donegal
News

Over €41,000 awarded to Glen river for environmental work

11 July 2025
charles dooher
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in connection with attempted murder of Lifford man

11 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube