Donegal becomes first to launch Suicide Crisis Assessment Nurse Underage service

Donegal has become the first county in Ireland to launch a Suicide Crisis Assessment Nurse Underage service.

The service for teenagers within Primary Care is offered following referral from GPs under the National Clinical Care Program for Self-Harm and Suicide Related Ideation.

Under the new scheme, named SCAN U, GPs will be able to refer 16 to 18‑year‑olds who present with suicidal thoughts directly to specialist nurses.

Families will be contacted the same day, and a full bio‑psychosocial assessment will be carried out within 72 hours.

Each young person will then be given a personalised emergency care plan.

The service will roll out initially across north‑east Donegal, from GPs in Manorcunningham through Inishowen, before being extended county‑wide.

The Donegal model is expected to inform similar services elsewhere in the country.

