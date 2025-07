The Chair of Ógra Fianna Fail in Donegal says more should have been done to resolve the situation regarding a group of children from Gaza who will not now be allowed travel to Ireland because of Visa issues.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ben Harkin also expressed concern that children in need of medical attention and surgery are also being delayed in coming here.

He says that’s a situation that needs to be urgently addressed……………..