HSE and Health Minister urged to address staffing issues at Killybegs Community Hospital

The Health Minister and HSE are being urged to address staffing issues at Killybegs Community Hospital which a local councillor says have led to 13 short-term beds being closed at the facility.

Cllr Jimmy Brogan says he first raised this in March, and was told at the time that a number of beds had been closed to facilitate essential infection prevention and control measures. He was told the work was complete, and admissions had re-commenced.

However, he says he’s now learned that 13 beds remain unoccupied, and he’s been told by the HSE they are awaiting the go ahead to recruit more staff.

Cllr Brogan is calling for more urgency on the matter..…….