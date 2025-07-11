Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HSE and Health Minister urged to address staffing issues at Killybegs Community Hospital

The Health Minister and HSE are being urged to address staffing issues at Killybegs Community Hospital which a local councillor says have led to 13 short-term beds being closed at the facility.

Cllr Jimmy Brogan says he first raised this in March, and was told at the time that a number of beds had been closed to facilitate essential infection prevention and control measures. He was told the work was complete, and admissions had re-commenced.

However, he says he’s now learned that 13 beds remain unoccupied, and he’s been told by the HSE they are awaiting the go ahead to recruit more staff.

Cllr Brogan is calling for more urgency on the matter..…….

DS Lindsay Fisher
News, Audio

Almost 2,000 arrests in NI since non-fatal strangulation became a specific offence

11 July 2025
Gorse Fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extreme risk of gorse and forest fires as Met Eireann warns of high weekend temperatures

11 July 2025
Bonfire2
News, Top Stories

Moygashel bonfire is being treated as a ‘hate incident’

11 July 2025
killybegs hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE and Health Minister urged to address staffing issues at Killybegs Community Hospital

11 July 2025
Advertisement

