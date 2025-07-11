Lough Swilly tasked to assist boat that developed mechanical problems

Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked to assist a small boat with three people onboard yesterday evening.

At around 9.40pm, Malin Head Coast Guard asked them to help the vessel that had developed mechanical problems

The Atlantic 85 Inshore Lifeboat was quickly launched, and the crew made their way to the vessel.

When they arrived on the scene, the volunteer crew decided to set up a tow and take the boat to the safety of Fahan Marina.

The volunteer crew returned to Ned’s Point, refuelled and made ready for service.