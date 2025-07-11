Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McGonagle back in squad as Donegal and Meath name teams for semi final

Caolan McGonagle is back in the Donegal panel for Sunday’s All Ireland semi final against Meath at Croke Park.

The Buncrana man is fit again having missed the last four games through injury.

Jim McGuinness has named the first 15 as the same starting line up as the quarter final win over Monaghan.

The game throws in at 4pm on Sunday and it will be live on Highland in association with Highland Motors.

Meath meanwhile have also named an unchanged 15 from the side that lined out against Galway in the quarter-final.

Full match squads below:

517882211_1192192866280316_2241074241951990524_n
News

Police concerned for missing Derry teenager

11 July 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

11 July 2025
Glen River, Carrick, Co. Donegal
News

Over €41,000 awarded to Glen river for environmental work

11 July 2025
charles dooher
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in connection with attempted murder of Lifford man

11 July 2025
