Moygashel bonfire is being treated as a ‘hate incident’

Police in Tyrone have confirmed they are treating the bonfire in Moygashel a “hate incident.”

Effigies of migrants in a boat were on top of the bonfire, which was lit last night.

Police have confirmed they have received a number of reports over the structure and the material placed upon it.

Meanwhile, more asbestos has been found at a contentious bonfire site close to the Royal and City Hospitals in Belfast. Yesterday, police refused a request from Belfast City Council to help contractors remove the structure.

DS Lindsay Fisher
News, Audio

Almost 2,000 arrests in NI since non-fatal strangulation became a specific offence

11 July 2025
Gorse Fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extreme risk of gorse and forest fires as Met Eireann warns of high weekend temperatures

11 July 2025
Bonfire2
News, Top Stories

Moygashel bonfire is being treated as a ‘hate incident’

11 July 2025
killybegs hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE and Health Minister urged to address staffing issues at Killybegs Community Hospital

11 July 2025
