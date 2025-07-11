Moygashel bonfire is being treated as a ‘hate incident’

Police in Tyrone have confirmed they are treating the bonfire in Moygashel a “hate incident.”

Effigies of migrants in a boat were on top of the bonfire, which was lit last night.

Police have confirmed they have received a number of reports over the structure and the material placed upon it.

Meanwhile, more asbestos has been found at a contentious bonfire site close to the Royal and City Hospitals in Belfast. Yesterday, police refused a request from Belfast City Council to help contractors remove the structure.