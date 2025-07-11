Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

New Brazilian keeper joins the ranks at Finn Harps

Goalkeeper Lorenzo Piaia signs for Finn Harps and is welcomed by Eamon Curry, Head Coach of Finn Harps at Finn Park in Ballybofey. Photo by Clare McCahill

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorenzo Piaia.

The South American put pen to paper following a successful trial period in recent weeks.

Piaia began his career in his native Brazil, spending time with EC Sao Jose, Garibaldi RS and Novo Hamburgo. He arrived in Europe in late 2024, signing with Spanish side San Roque Lepe before making the move to Finn Park.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “We’re pleased to get this one over the line. Competition for places is vital and Lorenzo adds to a very talented group at the goalkeeper position. He brings experience having played in Brazil and Spain, and has really impressed the few weeks he has been in. He has settled well in Donegal and is eager to get going.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

31_beautiful-sunset-over-derry
News

Derry City and Strabane District Council officially adopts Local Development Plan 2032

11 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt collision

11 July 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

11 July 2025
Glen River, Carrick, Co. Donegal
News

Over €41,000 awarded to Glen river for environmental work

11 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

31_beautiful-sunset-over-derry
News

Derry City and Strabane District Council officially adopts Local Development Plan 2032

11 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt collision

11 July 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

11 July 2025
Glen River, Carrick, Co. Donegal
News

Over €41,000 awarded to Glen river for environmental work

11 July 2025
charles dooher
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in connection with attempted murder of Lifford man

11 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube