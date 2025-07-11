New Brazilian keeper joins the ranks at Finn Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorenzo Piaia.

The South American put pen to paper following a successful trial period in recent weeks.

Piaia began his career in his native Brazil, spending time with EC Sao Jose, Garibaldi RS and Novo Hamburgo. He arrived in Europe in late 2024, signing with Spanish side San Roque Lepe before making the move to Finn Park.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “We’re pleased to get this one over the line. Competition for places is vital and Lorenzo adds to a very talented group at the goalkeeper position. He brings experience having played in Brazil and Spain, and has really impressed the few weeks he has been in. He has settled well in Donegal and is eager to get going.”