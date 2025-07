The Department of Agriculture has issued a rare condition red forest fire warning ahead of this weekend’s hot weather.

People are being urged not to light barbecues or campfires in forests, parks, beaches, or open land.

Over 4,300 hectares of land, including more than 300 hectares of forest, have already been damaged by fire this year.

Anyone who sees a fire is urged to call 112 immediately and not to intervene themselves.