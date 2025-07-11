School secretaries and caretakers to strike over pensions from August 28th

The Oireachtas Committee on Education and Youth has been told a strike involving school secretaries and caretakers will get underway on August 28th.

Fórsa, which represents more than 2,300 school secretaries working in primary and secondary schools, as well as 500 school caretakers, told the committee the mandate for indefinite strike action follows the union’s efforts to secure access for school secretaries to the Single Public Service Pension Scheme.

Head of Education Andy Pike told the committee they remain excluded from the scheme, despite being on the Department of Education’s centralized payroll since 2023.

Mr Pike said they believe they have no other choice……..