Should Bad Eddie be removed?

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out a safety audit of Bad Eddie.

The ship washed up on Magheraclogher Beach, Gweedore, in the 1970s.

The condition of the structure has deteriorated in the intervening years, and it is said to currently be in a dangerous state, with rusted nails exposed.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has called for the boat to be fenced off to deter people from climbing on it.

He has also questioned if now is the time to remove Bad Eddie from the beach?

Andy Pike
News, Audio, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers to strike over pensions from August 28th

11 July 2025
Letterkenny youth club councillors
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Youth Club should be included in Urban Regeneration Plans – McMonagle

11 July 2025
badeddie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Should Bad Eddie be removed?

11 July 2025
children
News

Donegal becomes first to launch Suicide Crisis Assessment Nurse Underage service

11 July 2025
