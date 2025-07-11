Should Bad Eddie be removed?

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out a safety audit of Bad Eddie.

The ship washed up on Magheraclogher Beach, Gweedore, in the 1970s.

The condition of the structure has deteriorated in the intervening years, and it is said to currently be in a dangerous state, with rusted nails exposed.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has called for the boat to be fenced off to deter people from climbing on it.

He has also questioned if now is the time to remove Bad Eddie from the beach?