Tyrone unchanged with Michael McKiernan named on the bench

Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke have also named an unchanged team for their eagerly anticipated All Ireland Semi Final showdown with Kerry.

Peter Teague and Rory Brennan are fit and will start while Michael McKernan is named among the bench.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has opted to keep Paudie Clifford in reserve for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final with Tyrone.

The Fossa forward has been named on the bench with O’Connor making two changes from their quarter-final victory over Armagh.

Mike Breen and Michael Burns come into the starting 15, replacing Mark O’Shea and the injured Tom O’Sullivan.


new car
News

71 news cars licensed in Donegal last month

11 July 2025
Ben Harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must do more to help Gaza children come to Ireland – Ogra FF Chair

11 July 2025
DS Lindsay Fisher
News, Audio

Almost 2,000 arrests in NI since non-fatal strangulation became a specific offence

11 July 2025
Gorse Fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extreme risk of gorse and forest fires as Met Eireann warns of high weekend temperatures

11 July 2025
Advertisement

