Tyrone unchanged with Michael McKiernan named on the bench

Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke have also named an unchanged team for their eagerly anticipated All Ireland Semi Final showdown with Kerry.

Peter Teague and Rory Brennan are fit and will start while Michael McKernan is named among the bench.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has opted to keep Paudie Clifford in reserve for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final with Tyrone.

The Fossa forward has been named on the bench with O’Connor making two changes from their quarter-final victory over Armagh.

Mike Breen and Michael Burns come into the starting 15, replacing Mark O’Shea and the injured Tom O’Sullivan.



