Woman arrested in connection with attempted murder of Lifford man

A woman has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the attempted murder of Charles Dooher in Lifford at the start of this year.

Charles and his father were hospitalised in the North following the incident at a house on Coneyburrow Road on January 20th.

Charles aged in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries, while his father, aged in 60s, was treated for what were described as less serious injuries.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested last Sunday and questioned at a Garda Station in the North West.

She has since been released, and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.