Calls for urgent maintenance works to be carried out on Manorcunningham Roundabout

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out urgent maintenance works on the Manorcunningham Roundabout, and on the islands on the dual carriageway leading to the Dry Arch roundabout.

The call came at a meeting this week from Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly.

Responding, officials confirmed works are planned in the area around the Dry Arch roundabout in the near future, and an overall assessment will be carried out to establish what

works can be carried out elsewhere within the budgets that area available.

Cllr Kelly says some form of structure or artwork should be considered for the Manor Roundabout, with involvement from the local community: