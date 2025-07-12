Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Calls for urgent maintenance works to be carried out on Manorcunningham Roundabout

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out urgent maintenance works on the Manorcunningham Roundabout, and on the islands on the dual carriageway leading to the Dry Arch roundabout.

The call came at a meeting this week from Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly.

Responding, officials confirmed works are planned in the area around the Dry Arch roundabout in the near future, and an overall assessment will be carried out to establish what

works can be carried out elsewhere within the budgets that area available.

Cllr Kelly says some form of structure or artwork should be considered for the Manor Roundabout, with involvement from the local community:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

518275134_1162721775892446_2835357645548657593_n
News, Top Stories

RNLI make appeal after lifeboat station was blocked by cars

12 July 2025
Misisng JAde
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for welfare of missing woman in Derry

12 July 2025
Cannabis find photo 1 (Ardmore)
News

Further arrest following seizure of 120 cannabis plants

12 July 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nationwide wave of defective concrete on way for Ireland – 100% Redress Party

12 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

518275134_1162721775892446_2835357645548657593_n
News, Top Stories

RNLI make appeal after lifeboat station was blocked by cars

12 July 2025
Misisng JAde
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for welfare of missing woman in Derry

12 July 2025
Cannabis find photo 1 (Ardmore)
News

Further arrest following seizure of 120 cannabis plants

12 July 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nationwide wave of defective concrete on way for Ireland – 100% Redress Party

12 July 2025
irish rail
News, Audio

Donegal supporters urged to book train tickets online ahead of tomorrows semi-final

12 July 2025
orange order
News, Audio, Top Stories

12th of July celebrations getting underway today

12 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube