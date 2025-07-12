Man in Derry arrested in connection with attempted murder of Charles Dooher

A 60-year-old man is the latest to be arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Charles Dooher in Lifford at the start of the year.

Charles, aged in his 20s, and his father, in his 60s, were attacked in a house in the Coneyburrow Road area on the 20th of January.

Charles faced life-threatening injuries as a result.

A woman in her 50s was arrested last Sunday and has since been released.

PSNI detectives now say they arrested a man in his 60s in Derry yesterday afternoon.

He has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.