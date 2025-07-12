Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Man in Derry arrested in connection with attempted murder of Charles Dooher

A 60-year-old man is the latest to be arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Charles Dooher in Lifford at the start of the year.

Charles, aged in his 20s, and his father, in his 60s, were attacked in a house in the Coneyburrow Road area on the 20th of January.

Charles faced life-threatening injuries as a result.

A woman in her 50s was arrested last Sunday and has since been released.

PSNI detectives now say they arrested a man in his 60s in Derry yesterday afternoon.

He has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nationwide wave of defective concrete on way for Ireland – 100% Redress Party

12 July 2025
irish rail
News, Audio

Donegal supporters urged to book train tickets online ahead of tomorrows semi-final

12 July 2025
orange order
News, Audio, Top Stories

12th of July celebrations getting underway today

12 July 2025
gorsefire.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public warned not to smoke in country side as fire and heat warnings remain in place

12 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nationwide wave of defective concrete on way for Ireland – 100% Redress Party

12 July 2025
irish rail
News, Audio

Donegal supporters urged to book train tickets online ahead of tomorrows semi-final

12 July 2025
orange order
News, Audio, Top Stories

12th of July celebrations getting underway today

12 July 2025
gorsefire.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public warned not to smoke in country side as fire and heat warnings remain in place

12 July 2025
Charles Dooher
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry arrested in connection with attempted murder of Charles Dooher

12 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-11 181146
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for urgent maintenance works to be carried out on Manorcunningham Roundabout

12 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube