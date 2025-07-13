100% Redress Party backs Catherine Connolly’s presidential bid

People Before Profit is urging parties on the left, and voters, to get behind .

The party leadership yesterday confirmed it will support the independent Galway-West TD in the upcoming presidential election.

She’s the only person so far to confirm her intention to run.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party is also backing Connolly and has officially nominated her.

He says that he believes Deputy Connolly is the only candidate with a true independent voice for Ireland.

People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, says Catherine Connolly would make the perfect president: