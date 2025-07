Effigies of Kneecap and asylum seekers burnt on bonfires in the North are being condemned.

An effigy of the rap trio was put on top of a bonfire in Belfast to mark the 11th night.

Meanwhile, an effigy of asylum seekers on a bonfire in Moygashel in County Tyrone was set on fire earlier this week.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says Unionist leaders need to call it out: