Fanad facing water shortages this evening and tomorrow



Uisce Éireann is advising of supply disruptions which are affecting Fanad and surrounding areas of this evening.

High demand on the network coupled with low reservoir levels will result in water shortages for customers there.

Both water treatment plants serving the Fanad area are operating at their maximum capacity, while water levels at both the Ballinacrick and Croghan Reservoirs are critically low.

Customers in Portsalon, Magherawarden, and Croghan are likely to be affected by these outages throughout this evening and into tomorrow.

John Gallagher, Uisce Éireann Technical Operations Lead for Donegal, assured affected customers that every effort is being made to restore normal supply as soon as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we thank customers for their support while we allow time for the reservoirs to recharge,” said John.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.