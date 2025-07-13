Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mulroy Coast Guard and Lough Swilly RNLI urging drivers to park responsibly

Two more water safety crews have taken to social media to appeal to the public to ensure they are not blocking emergency vehicles while making the most of the weather.

It follows an appeal from Bundoran RNLI, whose lifeboat station was blocked by 4 vehicles earlier in the week.

The same issue presented itself for the Mulroy Coast Guard this morning.

Two cars were parked in the yellow box on the slipway, which would cause delays if the crew had to launch in an emergency.

It’s understood the issue has worsened through the afternoon.

Lough Swilly RNLI has issued a similar appeal, asking the public to keep Buncrana Pier and Ned’s Point clear.

Yesterday, gardaí said cars that cause an obstruction are liable to be seized.

