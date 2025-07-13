Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Traffic advice issued ahead of Leck Graveyard services

Gardaí have issued traffic advice ahead of Graveyard services in Leck this afternoon.

The Old Leck graveyard service is at 3pm and the service at New Leck graveyard is at 4pm.

Gardaí are asking that all fit and able-bodied people attending the Leck Graveyard services to walk.

For those who drive, a one-way traffic system will be in place along the Leck Road towards Cullion Crossroads.

All traffic approaching Leck graveyard from Cullion Crossroads is requested to turn for home before parking and face back towards Cullion Crossroads.

Meanwhile, traffic approaching Leck graveyard from the Oldtown direction and parking along Leck Road, past Lismonaghan Hill Junction, are also requested to park facing in the direction of Cullion Crossroads.

Drivers are requested not to park in the graveyard gateways in the event of an ambulance needing access.

Disabled parking will be available in the graveyard, and when exiting, a left turn towards Cullion Crossroads only will be permitted.

