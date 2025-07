A group representing pharmacists say they should be allowed to prescribe medication for minor illnesses.

A survey by the Irish Pharmacy Union, shows nine in ten people think pharmacists should be allowed to recommend medication for common conditions.

The survey of 2-thousand people, found three quarters are now waiting longer to get an appointment with their GP.

President of the IPU, Donegal pharmacist Tom Murray, says expanding pharmacy services would take pressure off doctors’ clinics……………….