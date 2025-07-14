Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man pleads not guilty to the manslaughter of Sligo farmer

A witness has told the trial of a man accused of killing a Sligo farmer that he saw the alleged victim walking along the road “covered in blood” with his face swollen.
John Irving, from Shanwar, Foxford, Co Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Tom Niland, who was in his 70s when he was attacked in his home.

It is the prosecution’s case that John Irving was one of three men who broke into Tom Niland’s home in Skreen, Co Sligo in January 2022 and assaulted him.

Mr Niland died almost two years later from complications arising from the head injuries he sustained during the alleged burglary.

Today, Gerry Hardagon told the jury that he was on his way home when he spotted a man walking in a disorientated state along the old Sligo to Ballina road.

He said it was Tom Niland, whom he described as having “blood on his face,” which was swollen.

Mr Hardagon said a neighbour took him in while he and another man went to Mr Niland’s house where he described seeing blood on the window sills.

He said there was a nylon stocking or something like that on the ground near the front door, which was closed with the outside light on above it.

John Irving has pleaded not guilty to four charges, including the unlawful killing of Mr Niland.

