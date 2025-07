A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a collision on the N56 yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at approximately 4:20pm at Derryfad between Creeslough and Termon.

The man, aged in his 30s, was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road, which had been closed for a time, has since reopened.