RNLI renews appeal after stations blocked by cars over the weekend

RNLI has repeated its call for drivers to stop blocking lifeboats, following several incidents over the weekend.

Gardaí warned road users that those who cause an obstruction while parking their car are liable to have it seized and face an impound fee.

Killian from Bundoran RNL was speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show.

He says lives are put at risk if volunteers cannot quickly reach those in trouble:

Meanwhile, Mulroy Coast Guard has echoed this sentiment, after they experienced multiple instances of vehicles blocking the designated yellow box on the slipway at Downings.

They responded to two call-outs, one of which was delayed as members attempted to locate the owners of vehicles obstructing the yellow box.

Mulroy Coast Guard say they welcome visitors to the area, but ask everyone to be mindful of signage and where they park as blocking the yellow box affects their ability to launch.