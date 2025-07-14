Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

RNLI renews appeal after stations blocked by cars over the weekend

RNLI has repeated its call for drivers to stop blocking lifeboats, following several incidents over the weekend.

Gardaí warned road users that those who cause an obstruction while parking their car are liable to have it seized and face an impound fee.

Killian from Bundoran RNL was speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show.

He says lives are put at risk if volunteers cannot quickly reach those in trouble:

Meanwhile, Mulroy Coast Guard has echoed this sentiment, after they experienced multiple instances of vehicles blocking the designated yellow box on the slipway at Downings.

They responded to two call-outs, one of which was delayed as members attempted to locate the owners of vehicles obstructing the yellow box.

Mulroy Coast Guard say they welcome visitors to the area, but ask everyone to be mindful of signage and where they park as blocking the yellow box affects their ability to launch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

“100% Redress Party open to running candidates across the country” – Deputy Ward

14 July 2025
Hospital Beds
News, Top Stories

33 patients on trolleys at LUH

14 July 2025
518326707_1148068820687194_3498432120809660058_n
News, Top Stories

Mulroy Coast Guard delayed for call-out after designated yellow box blocked in Downings

14 July 2025
518275134_1162721775892446_2835357645548657593_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

RNLI renews appeal after stations blocked by cars over the weekend

14 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

“100% Redress Party open to running candidates across the country” – Deputy Ward

14 July 2025
Hospital Beds
News, Top Stories

33 patients on trolleys at LUH

14 July 2025
518326707_1148068820687194_3498432120809660058_n
News, Top Stories

Mulroy Coast Guard delayed for call-out after designated yellow box blocked in Downings

14 July 2025
518275134_1162721775892446_2835357645548657593_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

RNLI renews appeal after stations blocked by cars over the weekend

14 July 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Falcarragh affected by water burst

14 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-14 084628
News

Major power outages affecting homes, farms and businesses in Dungloe and Derrybeg

14 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube