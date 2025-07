Concerns have been raised over the threat drones pose to people’s privacy.

It’s after a woman said she was left feeling unsafe after a drone hovered above her house in Magheroarty on Friday and fears photos of her and her children may have been taken.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Marjorie says the incident made her “uncomfortable”.

She says laws need to be implemented to safeguard people in their own homes: