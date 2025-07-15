EV registrations rise in Donegal

The Government has been urged to prioritise investment and rollout of EV charging infrastructure as new figures show that the sale of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) is up 45.11% in Donegal in the first half of 2025.

193 BEVs were registered in the county in the first six months of 2025, versus 133 for the same period last year.

The latest figures released by SIMI show registrations of all Electric and Hybrid vehicles combined now hold a combined market share of 58%.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Alliance of Ireland says there is clear momentum in Donegal and elsewhere, and that must be acknowledged.