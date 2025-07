Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in connection with an alleged assault in Buncrana yesterday.

Between 12.20am and 12.40am, Gardaí received a report that a woman had been assaulted in An Grianan Park.

Gardaí believe that someone in the area intervened in the incident by shouting and they are now asking that person to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.